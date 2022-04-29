Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWQXF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. Castellum AB has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.