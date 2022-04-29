Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day moving average is $208.32.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.