Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

FUN opened at $55.24 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,939,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

