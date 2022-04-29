Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given a $12.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a $12.50 price objective on Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

