Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

