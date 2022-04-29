Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 753,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,880,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

