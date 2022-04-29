Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.15).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 79.84 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.13. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
