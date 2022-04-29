CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.80.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$104.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. CGI has a 12-month low of C$98.77 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.78.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

