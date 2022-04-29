Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $325.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.50.

CRL stock opened at $242.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

