Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $325.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.50.
CRL stock opened at $242.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
