Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

