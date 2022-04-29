CIBC Increases AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$46.50

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

AOCIF opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

