Citigroup Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $195.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

