Citigroup Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €48.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Zalando has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

