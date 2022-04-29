City Developments Limited Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About City Developments (Get Rating)
