Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 614,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.