Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

