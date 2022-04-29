Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,032,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 262,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

