ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $97.55 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.