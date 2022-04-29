Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE ED opened at $95.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 159.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

