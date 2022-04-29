Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $250.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.56. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

