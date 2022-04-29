Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Copart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

