Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

