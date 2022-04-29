Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 627,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

