Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.
Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 627,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
