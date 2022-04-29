Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,257.61

Cream (CRM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $12,257.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.92 or 1.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00244786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00105165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00151280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00306274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

