Credit Suisse Group Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 337.55 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Square by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Square by 70.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

