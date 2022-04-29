Critical Survey: Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) versus Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -2,211.87% N/A -24.95% Crawford United 5.43% 13.09% 4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Crawford United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million 48.09 -$302.47 million ($0.83) -1.71 Crawford United $104.16 million 0.86 $5.65 million $1.67 15.75

Crawford United has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senseonics and Crawford United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crawford United has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Crawford United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crawford United is more favorable than Senseonics.

Summary

Crawford United beats Senseonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Crawford United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. The Industrial Hose segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

