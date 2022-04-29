Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3263 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
COIHY stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
