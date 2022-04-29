Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLTH. Cowen reduced their target price on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

HLTH stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

