Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

