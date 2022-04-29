Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.43 ($37.02).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.95 ($24.68) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.61.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

