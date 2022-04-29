Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.68.

Devon Energy stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

