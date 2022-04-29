Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.