Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 208 ($2.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £347.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £140,285.46 ($178,798.70). Also, insider Rohan Cummings bought 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($50,374.70).

About Devro (Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.