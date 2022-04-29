DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $480.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $413.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.60, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

