DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $988.92 million, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 120.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

