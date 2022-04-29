Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

