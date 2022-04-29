Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

NYSE DOUG opened at 6.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.06. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 6.03 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.