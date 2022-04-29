DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,521,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 267,755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

