Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) SVP Buys $48,804.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

