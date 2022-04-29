Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12 month low of $136.42 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

