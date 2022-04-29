Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $170,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 85,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

