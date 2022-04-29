Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 161,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.