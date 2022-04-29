Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

