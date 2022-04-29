Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Employers stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

