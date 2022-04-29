Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.
Employers stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
