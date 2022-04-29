Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after acquiring an additional 150,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.