Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EVC opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

