Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ENZ opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 260.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
