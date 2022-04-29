Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 260.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

