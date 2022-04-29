Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.25.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$59.22 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$57.67 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

