Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Head to Head Survey

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Esports Technologies and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 334.93 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.71 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.88%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Bowlero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

