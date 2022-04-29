Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETTYF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.